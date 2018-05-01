CHT’s Green Room Gang Theatre Camp Opens Registration

by

Registration for Church Hill Theatre’s 20th consecutive year of the Green Room Gang youth theatre program is officially open! The GRG Program has provided opportunities for young people of the Eastern Shore to experience true live theatre, from auditions to curtain call, for two decades. CHT offers a standing ovation to our entire community for supporting arts education for our children throughout the years. Bravo!

Begun in 1999, this exciting summer program of theatre games and training culminates in two fully staged musicals adapted for young performers. The Green Room Gang Senior Program, for young people entering grades 6 through 12, begins on Monday, June 18th, 2018 and runs Mondays through Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Students will take a magical journey through the world of a play by means of dance, music, improvisation, theatre games, acting, staging and artistic interpretation to conceive a role from start to finish – this year’s show is Shrek the Musical, Jr. Kyle Lindenberger, who served as a Green Room Gang intern for two years and is a graduate of Washington College planning to attend graduate school for education this fall, will be instructing the Senior camp. Full tuition for the five-week GRG Sr. program is $550.00, with a 10% discount for CHT Members.

Green Room Gang Junior participants, students entering grades 1 through 5, will do theatre games, learn basic acting skills, and explore singing and dancing while they create a musical especially written for young performers — this year’s play is Winnie the Pooh, Kids! GRG Jr. begins on Wednesday, June 20, 2018, and runs Mondays through Thursdays from 9 a.m. to Noon. Becca Van Aken returns for her 13th year as GRG Junior instructor. Full tuition for the four-week GRG Jr. program is $330.00, with a 10% discount for CHT Members. Scholarships are available for both Sr. and Jr. camps. Previous GRG Intern Iz Clemens will be assisting both instructors as 2018 Interns.

Final performances for GRG are Thursday and Friday, July 19 and 20 at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, July 21 at 2:00 p.m.

For more information, call the Church Hill Theatre business office at 410-556-6003, or email us at office@churchhilltheatre.org. The enrollment period runs from April 3rd through June 1st; be sure to fill out your child’s registration forms with haste – GRG is first come, first served and fills up quickly! See you in the theatre!