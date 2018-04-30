“Live Your Dream” and “Violet Richardson” Award Winners Selected

by

The Soroptimist International of Kent and Queen Anne’s Counties selected Devan Bowser as our “Live Your Dream” award winner. Elizabeth Walters is our “Violet Richardson” winner.

Devan Bowser lives in Kent County with her 3 year old son. Devan is attending Delaware State University and Chesapeake College. Her major is Biology with a health profession concentration and a minor in chemistry. Devan plans to graduate in the Physicians Assistant Program and become a physicians assistant. Devan is employed part-time. Miss Bowser has volunteered at the Frederick Douglass Honor Society Education events for children, Juneteenth, Girl Scout demonstrations, and Frederick Douglass Day at the library. Devan has recently been inducted into the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority.

Photo: (L-R) Meissa Kelly represting Chris Van Hollen, US Senator, Connie Jones, Elizabeth Walters, Devan Bowser, Jay Jacobs, MD 36th District Delegate, and William Short, Kent County Commissioner

The “Live Your Dream” award is the Soroptimist Signature Program. It has been helping women around the world since 1972. The award is given to a woman, head of household, who is attending or as been accepted to a vocational/skills training program or an undergraduate degree program This award provides cash grants to women who are working to better their lives through education. The cash award can be used for anything the woman needs to help her on her journey to success such as daycare, rent, books, and food.

The “Violet Richardson” award is a recognition program for a young woman between the ages of 14-17 engaged in volunteer action within her community or school to make the community and world a better place. The award is based solely on her volunteer work and not academics.