Mid-Shore Arts: AAM’s 1st National Photo Prize Awarded to Antonio McAfee

Recently, photographic artists of all walks and every part of the country were invited to submit their latest works to a new national juried show at the Academy Art Museum this spring. The exhibition, now on display, highlights the current state of photography across a broad spectrum with artists submitting all types of photographic works including digital, analog, and other alternative processes.

The juror for the igural program was Sarah Stolfa, C.E.O. and Artistic Director of the Philadelphia Photo Arts Center. Sarah is a working fine-art photographer herself, and educator with over eight years of experience in photography, education, curatorial work and digital lab creation and management.

The first winner of “Best of Show” was awarded to Baltimore-base Antonio McAfee for his unique use of oval formatted portraits from The Exhibition of American Negroes presented in 1900, organized by W.E.B. Du Bois and Thomas Calloway.

The Spy captured a few moments of the Saturday afternoon event.

This video is approximately two minutes in length.