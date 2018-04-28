QA’s County Master Gardeners Plant Sale and 20th Anniversary Celebration

by

Queen Anne’s County Master Gardeners are busy getting ready for their 5th Annual Plant Sale and 20th Anniversary Celebration slated for Saturday, May 12th at the University of Maryland Extension-Queen Anne’s County Office (505 Railroad Ave, Centreville, MD 21617) from 9-noon, rain or shine.

In addition to mingling with a group of passionate and knowledgeable gardeners, you can buy plants, introduce the kids to pollinator friendly gardening, or ask those questions about your landscape you’ve been wondering about all spring. Master Gardeners are volunteers who are trained by the University of Maryland Extension and will help you select the perfect plant for your garden. Maybe you’ve been longing to have some herbs by the kitchen door, or to grow that perfect heirloom tomato, or try a new variety of eggplant but don’t know how or where to find the plant. You are welcome to request advice about flowers, fruits, vegetable beds and plants that can beautify your yard and provide friendly habitat for wildlife like songbirds, butterflies, bees, and humming birds at our ‘Ask A Master Gardener Plant Clinic.’ While you’re there selecting the perfect plants stop by the Bay-Wise table and learn about turning your garden into a Bay-Wise friendly landscape. And don’t forget to pick out the perfect present for the mom in your life.

For further information please call or email the University of Maryland Extension Queen Anne’s County Master Gardener Coordinator, Rachel Rhodes, at 410-758-0166 or rjrhodes@umd.edu or see us on Facebook @https://www.facebook.com/QueenAnnesCountyMasterGardeners

