Cafeteria Man After Seven Years: Director Richard Chisolm Looks Back

As anyone who has checked out the long list of documentaries available on Itunes or Netflix streaming services these days can attest, the shelf life of these feature productions can be very short indeed.

In most cases, either because a topic has become outdated, or the general public has just lost interest in the subject matter, the contemporary “doc” filmmaker can only expect one or two years of relevancy for his or her film subject before it finds itself buried, sometimes forever, in the dustbin of movie achieves.

That is what makes the seven-year-old Cafeteria Man, which will have a public screening on May 11 at St. Michaels High School by the Chesapeake Film Festival, so unique.

Years after it made its premiere in 2011, both the film and its subject of school food, remains remarkably pertinent as communities around the country have continued to use this dramatic story of one man trying to improve the quality and nutritional value of food served in the Baltimore School District to start local conversations about bringing locally grown produce and fruit into public schools.

The Spy sat down with Director Richard Chisolm last week on Kent Island to talk about the film, its longevity, and how the need to improve our children’s diets continues to have universal appeal.

Tickets can be purchased online here or at the door.