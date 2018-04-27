Habitat for Humanity Choptank and Qlarant Kick Off a New Project and New Identity

by

There is nothing like starting a major, multi-year project by Habitat for Humanity Choptank in Cambridge’s historic downtown than to have almost eighty volunteers show up to kick off that effort.

That’s what happened on Wednesday when Easton-based Qlarant (formerly known as the Delmarva Foundation, as well as Health Integrity, Quality Health Strategies, and Quality Health Foundation) allocated part of their annual training program to help launch Habitat’s new initiative and get their hands dirty working on a large community garden behind the Waugh Chapel United Methodist Church.

It was also a historic moment for Qlarant. For this was the first time that employees actually worked together on a project like this under the same corporate name. While Delmarva Foundation, et al, had engaged in community projects well before the name change took place late last year, there was a tangible feeling present when the Spy checked in that everyone was excited to finally share the same t-shirt logo.

The Spy talked briefly to a few Qlarant folks and JoAnn Hansen, the new executive director of Habitat for Humanity Choptank, about this unique beginning for both organizations.

This video is approximately two minutes in length. For more information on Habitat for Humanity Choptank please go here. To find out more about Qlarant please go here.