Gunston Announces Third Quarter Academic Honors

by

Congratulations to the following students for earning High Honors or Honors for the third quarter of the 2017-2018 academic year. To earn a place on the High Honors list, a student must have an A average and effort grades of “S” or above. To earn Honors, a student must achieve a B+/A- average and effort grades of “S” or above.

High Honors

Grade 12

Simon Cawley, Gillian Felton, Susie Fordi, Steven Goss, Lila Ingersoll, Sam Johnson, Mary Macmillan, Hope Murphy, Alex Papadopoulos, Henry Parkhurst, Ryleigh Paskoski, Neel Patel, Lily Phipps, Alli Webb

Grade 11

Katie Easter, Cole Evans, Phin Howell, Claire Johnson, Paige Murphy, James Pratt, Megan Prochaska, Caroline Roser, Katie Schiwy, Drew Seaman, Elena Sherman, Haorui (Davy) Song, Nellie Stup, Sam Umidi, Fuji (Cynthia) Yang, Sitong (Vicky) Zhou

Grade 10

Eily Ashley, Yuntian (Areopl) Bai, Natalie Cockey, Nina De Angelo, Emily Gray, Grace Holmes, Junlin (Thompson) Leng, Katie Moreau, Will Newberg, Erica Reece, Isabella Santoboni, Max Scott, Yaxuan (Joey) Zhuo

Grade 9

Avy Aubin, Helen Boone, Em Borghardt, Arianna Campi, Julie Ireland, Rion McCluskey, Sydney Nittle, Ethan Nuessle, Adie Parish, Lydia Periconi, Sean Riley, Severin Schut, Charlie Shifrin, Hannah Worth

Honors

Grade 12

Heidi Barcus, Tirza Enriquez, Rongjie (Rose) Fan, Jack Morrison, Chris Newberg, Joey Smith, Pengyu (Oliver) Wu

Grade 11

Brooks Armstrong, Anneliese Clair, Shiloh Clark, Becky DeFino, Cora Duncan, Will Gibson, Menel Harris, Yanni Harris, Griffin Hecht, Leah Hellwege, Grafton Howard, Camy Kelly, Nick Lee, Miao (Suzy) Li, Marisa Pisapia, Katie Staley, Anna Wolf

Grade 10

Andrew Amygdalos, MacCallum Borghardt, Cotter Buckley, Ni (Katherine) Chen, Frankie Fisher, Cedar Foster, Gabe Hightower, Lynsey Hildebrand, Wyatt Howell, Lily Judd, Nick Kellogg, Mason Rudolfs, Peter Sharpless, Abby Silva, Qirui (Allen) Wang, Owen White

Grade 9

Bella Adams, Zack Anderson, Lily Berntsen, Kenneth Bonuccelli, Max Brady, Lydia Davis, Kayla Flood, Glynis Gardner, Reagan Gessford, Olivia Hershey, Emma McClary, Campbell Parkhurst, Connor Reichardt, Emily Ryon, Joshua Sanford, Henry Shifrin, Christian Walker, Haoying (Grace) Wang, Colin Ward. Lilli Ward, Ellie Wilson