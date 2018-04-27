Gunston Announces Third Quarter Academic Honors

Congratulations to the following students for earning High Honors or Honors for the third quarter of the 2017-2018 academic year. To earn a place on the High Honors list, a student must have an A average and effort grades of “S” or above. To earn Honors, a student must achieve a B+/A- average and effort grades of “S” or above.
High Honors
Grade 12
Simon Cawley, Gillian Felton, Susie Fordi, Steven Goss, Lila Ingersoll, Sam Johnson, Mary Macmillan, Hope Murphy, Alex Papadopoulos, Henry Parkhurst, Ryleigh Paskoski, Neel Patel, Lily Phipps, Alli Webb
Grade 11
Katie Easter, Cole Evans, Phin Howell, Claire Johnson, Paige Murphy, James Pratt, Megan Prochaska, Caroline Roser, Katie Schiwy, Drew Seaman, Elena Sherman, Haorui (Davy) Song, Nellie Stup, Sam Umidi, Fuji (Cynthia) Yang, Sitong (Vicky) Zhou
Grade 10
Eily Ashley, Yuntian (Areopl) Bai, Natalie Cockey, Nina De Angelo, Emily Gray, Grace Holmes, Junlin (Thompson) Leng, Katie Moreau, Will Newberg, Erica Reece, Isabella Santoboni, Max Scott, Yaxuan (Joey) Zhuo
Grade 9
Avy Aubin, Helen Boone, Em Borghardt, Arianna Campi, Julie Ireland, Rion McCluskey, Sydney Nittle, Ethan Nuessle, Adie Parish, Lydia Periconi, Sean Riley, Severin Schut, Charlie Shifrin, Hannah Worth
Honors
Grade 12
Heidi Barcus, Tirza Enriquez, Rongjie (Rose) Fan, Jack Morrison, Chris Newberg, Joey Smith, Pengyu (Oliver) Wu
Grade 11
Brooks Armstrong, Anneliese Clair, Shiloh Clark, Becky DeFino, Cora Duncan, Will Gibson, Menel Harris, Yanni Harris, Griffin Hecht, Leah Hellwege, Grafton Howard, Camy Kelly, Nick Lee, Miao (Suzy) Li, Marisa Pisapia, Katie Staley, Anna Wolf
Grade 10
Andrew Amygdalos, MacCallum Borghardt, Cotter Buckley, Ni (Katherine) Chen, Frankie Fisher, Cedar Foster, Gabe Hightower, Lynsey Hildebrand, Wyatt Howell, Lily Judd, Nick Kellogg, Mason Rudolfs, Peter Sharpless, Abby Silva, Qirui (Allen) Wang, Owen White
Grade 9
Bella Adams, Zack Anderson, Lily Berntsen, Kenneth Bonuccelli, Max Brady, Lydia Davis, Kayla Flood, Glynis Gardner, Reagan Gessford, Olivia Hershey, Emma McClary, Campbell Parkhurst, Connor Reichardt, Emily Ryon, Joshua Sanford, Henry Shifrin, Christian Walker, Haoying (Grace) Wang, Colin Ward. Lilli Ward, Ellie Wilson
