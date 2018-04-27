Election 2018: Former NATO Commander Endorses Colvin

by

Former NATO Supreme Allied Commander and Democratic presidential candidate General Wesley Clark has endorsed Jesse Colvin for Congress on Thursday.

In an op-ed published by The Baltimore Sun, Clark explains why he believes veterans like Jesse are running for Congress all across the country and why he thinks they are likely to win in November.

“Former Army Ranger Jesse Colvin, who is running to represent Maryland’s 1st Congressional District, is perhaps a perfect embodiment of the unique qualities of leadership veterans possess and of the trajectory that has led them to where they are today,” Clark writes.

The piece goes on to highlight the similarities between Jesse and former marine and recently elected Pennsylvania Congressman Conor Lamb.

“Like Mr. Lamb, Mr. Colvin is running in a rural district that President Donald Trump won handily, one that until recently was considered “out of reach” for Democrats. And like Mr. Lamb, Mr. Colvin is running on a platform focused on uniting people behind practical solutions to local problems. He is running with the integrity and sense of duty that so many in Congress lack.”