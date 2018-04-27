An Evening with Critically Acclaimed Author Kate Clifford Larson

by

Kent County Public Library is thrilled to announce that noted Harriet Tubman biographer, Kate Clifford Larson, will present “The Geographies of Harriet Tubman’s Life and Legacy” on Friday, May 11th.

This program will explore how the core of Harriet Tubman’s life experiences are rooted in the geography of the fields, forests, paths, and waterways of the Eastern Shore and beyond. The landscapes are physical and material, on the one hand, and intangible and nonphysical on the other: the geography of community, of family, of slavery and freedom, faith, communication, and memory. These geographies extend to the remarkable resilience of her legacy in state and national parks and more around the country. Ms. Larson will share insights on Tubman’s complex life, with new details based on the latest research, and share in celebrating her enduring spirit.

The talk will be followed by a catered reception and book signing. A limited number of copies of Ms. Larson’s book, Bound for the Promised Land: Harriet Tubman: Portrait of an American Hero, will be available for purchase.

This event is made possible due to the generosity of the Friends of Kent County Public Library. For more information about the Friends, visit friendsofthekcpl.org

Space is limited. To reserve your virtual ticket for this FREE event, visit kentcountylibrary.org or call 410.778.3636.

Friday, May 11 | 5:30pm

Kent County Public Library | Chestertown Branch