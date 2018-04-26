Unitarians Host “Multi-Sensory” Service April 29

by

On Sunday, April 29 at 10 a.m., Ms. Leika Lewis- Cornwall will give a sermon entitled “Sign Your Work” for the Unitarian Universalists of the Chester River, 914 Gateway Dr., Chestertown. Drawn from the children’s book The Dot, this multisensory service explores the ways we make our mark on the world, and the joy of embracing both “enough” and “too much.”

Religious Exploration for youngsters and childcare for infants and toddlers will be available during the service.

All are welcome — call 410-778-3440 for more information.