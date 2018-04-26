“No Matter What. . . You Matter” Campaign Targets Suicide Prevention

by

For All Seasons is going to be bringing the campaign, NO MATTER WHAT . . . YOU MATTER, to Chestertown, partnering with its business community and with Washington College to raise awareness around mental health and suicide prevention. Last fall, the Campaign debuted in Easton in conjunction with Mental Health Awareness Week and was part of Easton’s First Friday stroll through the local galleries and shops, partnering with Easton Business Alliance.

The Suicide Prevention Campaign was inspired by the soundtrack of the Tony Award winning Broadway musical, “Dear Evan Hansen.” According to Beth Anne Langrell, Executive Director of For All Seasons, “The musical has created increased awareness about how prevalent suicide is in our nation. According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), every 13 minutes someone dies by suicide and for every suicide, 25 suicide attempts are made.”

For All Seasons hopes through this campaign to create an ongoing dialogue with agencies and educators in Chestertown about this growing issue in our communities. The campaign will include dialogue circles, educational outreach and community events. She adds, “We want people to know that no matter what, they matter.”

For All Seasons regularly partners with National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Kent and Queen Anne’s to provide services and training on mental health issues. Lainie Surette, NAMI Kent and Queen Anne’s Steering Committee Chair, comments, “NAMI Kent & Queen Anne’s is eager to work with For All Seasons and Washington College to address the prevalence of mental health challenges facing college students today. Providing education, support and needed services can reduce the stigma and encourage students to reach out for help. Suicide is not the answer. No one should feel alone.”

Sarah Feyerherm, EdD, Vice President for Student Affairs & Dean of Students, Washington College, adds, “Partnering with For All Seasons is just one more step we can take to support the mental health of our students and specifically to raise awareness about suicide. When we pool our resources we further a community of care on the Eastern Shore and bring about change in ways we could never do alone. As we continue to add programs and initiatives on our campus, we’re excited to work hand in hand with For All Seasons on such a critical issue that impacts everyone.”

Individuals seek therapy for many different reasons. For All Seasons provides individual and group counseling to those struggling with depression, anxiety, phobias, addiction, PTSD, ADHD, etc. and those who may seek therapy to treat the problem and/or learn healthy ways to cope. For All Seasons has six offices across the Eastern Shore, including an office in Chestertown. To make an appointment at any of For All Seasons offices, call 410-822-1018 or visit forallseasonsinc.org. For further information about the NO MATTER WHAT . . . YOU MATTER Campaign or becoming a partner in Chestertown, call Beth Anne Langrell at 410-822-1018.

For All Seasons offers individual and group therapy, general, child and adolescent therapy, marriage and couples counseling, grief counseling, school-based mental health therapy, urgent care services, Rape Crisis Response, Rape Crisis Counseling and Support, 24-Hour English and Spanish Hotlines, and education and outreach programming. For further information about For All Seasons, call 410-822-1018. For the 24-Hour Crisis Hotline, call Toll-Free: 800-310-7273.