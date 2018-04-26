Mid-Shore Arts: TAP Presents ‘Steel Magnolias” with a Special Local Twist

by

No one can ever accuse Tred Avon Players theatre director Joe Tyler of not doing his homework.

Tasked with setting the stage and personalities of a hairdressing salon set in the 1980s, Joe immediately recruited his friend and fellow TAP colleague Dana Haddaway of St. Michaels to be his assistant director.

Why? Because Dana has actually been running her own beauty salon out of her home off of Pea Neck Road for thirty years. Not only did she have the knowledge and the equipment of hairdressing of that era, Dana also had the unique perspective of someone who had bonded with her customers over the course of thirty years, which matched almost precisely with the famed “Miss Trudy’s Salon” that becomes the central focal point for one of the most beloved theatrical productions of the modern stage.

The Spy caught up with Joe and Dana at Dana’s Hair Design a few weeks ago to talk about their partnership and on the play’s themes of women friendships, love, and the American deep South.

This video is approximately two minutes in length. For more information about Tred Avon Players and ticket sales please go here