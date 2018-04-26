Homeports Presents 9-1-1 Program on May 10

by

Homeports presents “9-1-1: What You Need to Know.” Join our guest speaker, Todd McGinnis, Chief of Communications for Kent County Emergency Services.

Here’s all you need to know about calling 911. When is it appropriate to call? What information should you be prepared to give? Where should you keep important information for the responders and what information should be included.

Learn all this and more on​ Thursday, May 10, 11:00 am at Chestertown Town Hall, 2nd Floor, 118 N. Cross Street.

The talk is free. Please make a reservation by contacting Karen Wright at 443-480-0940 or email at Karen@homeports.org.