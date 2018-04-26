Free Legal Advice on Senior Law Day May 1

by

Mid-Shore Pro Bono celebrates Senior Law Day on May 1st. They will be offering FREE legal advice on important issues such as:

• Drafting a new will

• Reviewing an old will

• Social Security, Disability and Pensions

• Executing a Financial Power of Attorney

• Completing an Advance Medical Directive

The event will take place at the following locations and schedules:

Federalsburg Senior Center – 118 N. Main Street, #2, Federalsburg

10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Queen Anne’s County Public Library, 121 S. Commerce Street, Centreville

10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Talbot County Public Library, 100 W. Dover Street, Easton

1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

This is event is sponsored by the Elder Law Section of the Maryland State Bar Foundation and Mid-Shore Pro Bono. For more information, please contact Mid-Shore Pro Bono at 410-690-8128 or email info@midshoreprobono.org.

www.midshoreprobono.org