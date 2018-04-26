Free Legal Advice on Senior Law Day May 1

Mid-Shore Pro Bono celebrates Senior Law Day on May 1st. They will be offering FREE legal advice on important issues such as:
• Drafting a new will
• Reviewing an old will
• Social Security, Disability and Pensions
• Executing a Financial Power of Attorney
• Completing an Advance Medical Directive
The event will take place at the following locations and schedules:
Federalsburg Senior Center – 118 N. Main Street, #2, Federalsburg
10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
Queen Anne’s County Public Library, 121 S. Commerce Street, Centreville
10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Talbot County Public Library, 100 W. Dover Street, Easton
1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
This is event is sponsored by the Elder Law Section of the Maryland State Bar Foundation and Mid-Shore Pro Bono. For more information, please contact Mid-Shore Pro Bono at 410-690-8128 or email info@midshoreprobono.org.
www.midshoreprobono.org
Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article
We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.