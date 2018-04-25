Letter to Editor: Clarification to Chestertown Spy Article on Voting

by

First, please accept our thanks for featuring the recent article on voting. Your Vote Your Voice Maryland feels that citizen participation in this democracy through voting is absolutely essential to the survival of our nation.

In the article section which details the rights and obligations of who can register to vote, you state, you may vote if you “Not have been convicted of a felony, or if you have, have completed your court-ordered sentence…..”

This implies that a felon must have completed his or her entire sentence, including probation. The law actually states, “completed serving a court-ordered sentence of imprisonment.”

This is a crucial omission. In fact, someone who has completed his or her term of incarceration is eligible to have voting rights restored by registering to vote. If they are out of prison, even if on probation, they are eligible to register and have their voting rights restored.

This law is contained in the Election Law Article of the Annotated Code of Maryland §3-102.

Please note that registration for those completing a term of incarceration is not automatic; upon release from prison, the person must register to vote. This is possible in person at the Board of Elections or the MVA. One can also register online here

As a community service, Between now and the November, 2018 Your Vote Your Voice Maryland will be holding voter registrations at convenient locations in Kent and Queen Anne’s counties. Members of Your Vote Your Voice, Maryland who are trained Voter Registrar Volunteers will be staffing these locations.

Thank you,

Rev. Dr. Thomas G. Sinnott

Your Vote, Your Voice, Maryland

www.yourvoteyourvoicemd.org

For more information, please refer to the Maryland State Board of Elections