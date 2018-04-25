“For the Love of Nature” with Jim Brighton on May 9

by

The Garden Club of the Eastern Shore presents a lecture on “For the Love of Nature” with Jim Brighton. The event will take place on May 9, 11:15 am at Christ Church Parish House, Etherton Hall, Willow St., St. Michaels. Admission is free. It is open to the public and seating is limited.

Jim Brighton’s love of nature led him and web developer Bill Hubick to create the Maryland BioDiversity Project, an online listing and cataloging of eventually all the plant and animal species in Maryland. Maryland Biodiversity Project (MBP) is a non-profit organization focused on cataloging all the living things of Maryland. Their goal is to promote education and conservation by helping to build a vibrant nature study community.

“It is not enough to say that our environment is important. We must act accordingly…..we must all accept the responsibility and act. Action is what will make the difference.”

Jim Brighton upon acceptance of Chesapeake Champion award. Quote from The Talbot Spy.

marylandbiodiversity.com