The Garfield Center Seeks Actors for Short Attention Span Theatre

The Garfield Center for the Arts is holding open auditions for their 14th annual 10-minute play festival, Short Attention Span Theatre and the one-minute plays held in the theatre’s lobby during the festival, Hey, Wait A Minute! Auditions will take place on the following dates:

Thursday, May 3 @ 7pm

Saturday, May 5 @ 11am

Tuesday, May 8 @ 7pm

Actors should be prepared to do cold readings from provided scripts. No experience is necessary.

Short Attention Span Theatre will run three weekends: June 22-24, June 29-July 1, and July 6-8.

Everyone is encouraged to audition. Those who are unable to attend auditions can contact the theater at 410-810-2060 to make other arrangements. Stage crew, set builders, set painters, costumers and assistant directors are also needed. Anyone interested in helping should stop by the Garfield during auditions to leave their contact information.

For more information, contact SAST producers Mark Sullivan and Diane Landskroener at sast@garfieldcenter.org, or call 410-810-2060 or visit our website www.GarfieldCenter.org. The Garfield Center for the Arts is located at 210 High Street in Chestertown.

About Short Attention Span Theatre (SAST):

At the Garfield Center for the Arts at the Prince Theatre, playwrights, directors and actors who delight in the art of the 10-minute play are at it again! Short Attention Span Theatre offers an evening of 10-minute plays, designed to hold your attention for just.long. enough. The plays will feature a multitude of actors, directors and authors, as well as the world premiere of original works by local playwrights.