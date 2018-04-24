Spy House of the Week: Spring Colors

by

I first saw this house on a yet another dreary cold day that made me pine for spring. I loved the house’s bright colors of the yellow lap siding, red metal roof and dark green shutters. The house is a classic Victorian with a front porch, symmetrical windows around a center front door and the front gable with its decorative window.

The front door with side lights opened into the living room with its beautiful wood floor laid on a diagonal and the stair railing open on the living room side to extend the space. The kitchen and dining area were combined and French doors led to a room at the front of the house that the owners use as a master bedroom. A rear addition to the original house could be used as a sunroom or a family room. Another option would be to make the rear addition the master bedroom since the current location is on the street side of the house. That would create an “L” shaped open plan kitchen/dining/family room.

My favorite part of the house was the second floor. The bedrooms were sunny due to their having windows on two sides and the pitched ceilings added architectural interest. The decorative roof gable window was a dormer that opened into the second floor spacious bath for extra sunlight. The bedrooms accessed the deck that spanned most of the second floor length for a “bird’s eye” view of the back yard surrounded by mature trees.

