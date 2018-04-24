History Happy Hour on May 4

by

Please join us at the Bordley History Center, 301 High Street, at 4 PM on May 4th for the Historical Society of Kent County’s “History Happy Hour.” Steve Frohock and Lynn McLain will take on “Fireworks & Various Other Sparks,” a discussion of this area’s extensive connections to explosives and pyrotechnics. The history of fireworks and munitions in Chestertown is varied and vivid. While most have heard about the explosion at Kent Manufacturing in 1954, and all are aware of the interest Washington College has in celebrating with fireworks, the story actually goes back well over 100 years.

We hope to see you there! Come early as seats will fill up quickly.