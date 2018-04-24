Downtown Chestertown Association Welcomes New Executive Committee

by

The Downtown Chestertown Association (DCA) is pleased to announce the election of Jennifer Laucik-Baker (37) as the new president of the DCA. Jenn and her husband John are residents of Chestertown’s Arts & Entertainment district the co-owners of Chester River Wine & Cheese Co. and Welcome Home.

“It takes courage, knowledge of how to get things done, and a strong network of trusted advisors to create and run a sustainable business. As the new President of the Downtown Chestertown Association I aspire to help DCA members strengthen our collective marketing efforts, advocate for business needs, and help our small businesses adapt and grow during times of change.”

New DCA Executive Committee members include Shannon Short (Eastern Interiors and Eastern Engraving), Marjorie Adams (Mimi’s Closet), and Sarah Crump (White Swan Colonial Inn and Tavern). Bob Ramsey (The Finishing Touch) will continue as the DCA’s treasurer for another term.

In its 52nd year of service, the DCA helps independent businesses owners through collective marketing, collaborative community events and sponsorships, knowledge sharing and education, and collective strategic planning. The DCA strives to:

▪ Create a positive and welcoming experience for local and out of town guests; strengthen WAC student experience

▪ Create a foundation for cooperative sales and marketing among DCA members and county businesses

▪ Improve understanding of the diversity of shops, galleries, art, food & beverage experiences available in Chestertown

▪ Build awareness of, and participation in, DCA and locally sponsored events

▪ Support execution of county and town marketing; collaborate on strategies and plans

The DCA would like to extend its tremendous thanks to Kristen Owen of Chesapeake Bank and Trust for her inspirational and outstanding leadership as the President of the DCA over the last 4 years. Her passion for partnership created a strong foundation for ongoing collaboration with the Town of Chestertown, Kent County Tourism and Economic Development, Washington College, and Main Street Chestertown. Under her leadership the DCA:

▪ Launched Porchfest, a popular music event partnering local musicians with homes in the downtown shopping district

▪ Strengthened relationship with Washington College, particularly in collaborations with their Student Government Association, Alumni and Admissions departments

▪ Advocated for funding for Chestertown’s Marina and Waterfront as a member of the Chestertown Waterfront Coalition

▪ Increased Small Business Saturday awareness and traffic to downtown retailers by becoming a Small Business Saturday Neighborhood Champion

▪ Established social media presence and improved community engagement

The DCA would also like to thank retiring Executive Committee members Barbara Jorgenson (Historical Society of Kent County), Wanda Gorman (Skippy’s Riverside Gifts & More), and Robert Ortiz (Ortiz Stuido and CREATE Art.Craft.Design).