Congressional Candidate Forum May 5

Democratic District 1 Congressional candidates will visit Cecil County on Saturday, May 5, for a Forum held by the Cecil County Democratic Central Committee and the Cecil County Democrat Club.

Jesse Colvin, Allison Galbraith, Michael Pullen, and Steve Worton will participate in a question and answer session beginning at 2:00 p.m. at the Elkton Library. These four candidates will face off against Michael Brown and Erik Lane in the June 26 primary race to see who will take on Andy Harris in the general election.