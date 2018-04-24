Celebrate Star Wars Day at Kent County Public Library

by

Young padawans: join us this day you must! Celebrate Star Wars Day we will.

Children of all ages and their families are invited to an afternoon of Star Wars crafts featuring amazing paint-stick Wookies, the ever-popular pool noodle light sabers, and more!

May the Fourth be with you as you get creative and enjoy the company of other Star Wars fans. Costumes optional, but very welcome. This program is free and open to all.

Kent County Public Library | Chestertown Branch

Wednesday, May 4 | 4pm