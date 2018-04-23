Works of Bonnie Howell Featured at The Artists’ Gallery

by

Journey back to the peaceful rivers and creeks that surround Kent County. On First Friday, May 4th, The Artists’ Gallery will open “_____Water Level_____” by their featured artist, Bonnie Howell.

This body of new oil paintings embraces many of Bonnie’s favorite themes incorporating the various natures of water: wet, reflective, peaceful, rhythmic and abstract. These ever changing qualities make water challenging to paint, so the process never gets old. There is a power that is certain to gently influence the emotions when one enters the water by way of canoe or kayak. For Bonnie, being at water level and viewing nature from that vantage point is a highlight of living on the Eastern Shore. Being able to capture these images and share them with others is pure joy.

Please join Bonnie and her partners at the opening reception on Friday, May 4th, 2018, from 5-8 p.m., at The Artists’ Gallery, 239 High Street, Chestertown, MD. For information phone: 410-778-2425, or on the web: www.theartistsgalleryctown.com.

Ms. Howell majored in art in college and received her BA degree in Fine Arts from St. Andrews University in North Carolina and her Teacher’s Certificate from Washington College in Chestertown. She taught art in both public and private schools during her early career and painted mostly wildlife and portraits as a freelance artist before forming The Artists’ Gallery partnership in 2003. She has continued her art studies with noted portraitists, John Sanden of Portraits Institute of New York and John Ebersberger of Maryland Hall, Annapolis, MD. She has also taken classes at the University of Maryland and graduate work at the University of Delaware. She is a member and past president of Working Artists Forum of Easton, MD, where she exhibits her paintings in regional shows.

Her works are in many private collections across the US as well as local and public collections such as: the Shore Medical Center, the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, Washington College, Garnett School, Dr. Hickman Office, all in Chestertown and the Turnersville Assembly Hall, NJ. Mrs. Howell works primarily in oils and regularly features paintings of life – portraits and nature at The Artists’ Gallery where she is the managing partner. She also offers private painting and drawing classes at the gallery.