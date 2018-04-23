RiverArts Photo Club Meeting April 26

by

Did you know that there is a place in Chestertown where novice, enthusiast and professional photographers alike have been meeting once a month to show each other their latest photos for comment, praise and offer of suggestions for improvement? The RiverArts Photo Club has relocated to our new ArtsAlive! Education Center, 200 High Street where there is plenty of room and a large screen TV to show photos in all their glory.

Since relocating, the Photo Club has attracted many new people and a renewed enthusiasm to take on more activities. In addition to sharing photos, the Club now starts most meetings with a photo slideshow or short tutorial on some photographic technique by one of the regular attendees. The Club is also planning a photo outing this summer to a nearby flower garden. Club regulars will be showing some of their best framed photos on the walls of the Chestertown branch of Kent County Library during the month of June.

If you are fairly new to photography you may be wary of asking others to evaluate your work for the first time. But in this welcoming space, it is a great way to quickly improve your craft, become more creative and find new friends with similar interests. This is also an opportunity for more experienced photographers to progress as artists. We warmly welcome both enthusiast and professional photographers, as we may all learn from each other.

The public is welcome to attend the upcoming Photography Club meeting, Thursday, April 26, 7 PM. The theme for this month is “Water.” Please submit up to two digital photos that have anything to do with water in jpeg format, via email attachment to Steve Kane at srkane@gmail.com by Wednesday April 25. Or simply drop by, meet the group and enjoy! Bill Trainor will show travel and wildlife slides and some video of his and his wife Cece’s recent trip to Costa Rica and the Panama Canal. The Club meets at 7PM every 4th Thursday at the RiverArts Education Center, 200 High St. (directly across from Evergrain Bakery)

For more information visit www.chestertownriverarts.org call RiverArts at 410 778 6300.

Chestertown RiverArts is located at 315 High Street, Suite 106, Chestertown, MD 21620 – (in the breezeway). Gallery hours are Tuesday – Friday, 11 AM to 5:30 PM, Saturday 10 AM to 5:30PM, Sunday 11 AM to 3 PM, open on First Fridays until 8 PM.