Election 2018: Registration and Changes of Party Affiliation Deadline Approaching

Maryland is a closed primary state which means that if you are not registered to vote with a party affiliation, you may not cast a vote in the primary election.

Registered Independents – do not waste your vote. Change to a party affiliation and vote in the Primary on June 26th. Afterward, In the General Election in November, party affiliation does not matter. You can vote for anyone in November, regardless of your registered party affiliation.

Deadline to register or change party affiliation for the MD Primaries: June 5th, 2018.

Early primary voting begins June 14th – June 21st. Final day to vote in the Primary is on June 26th, 2018.

As American citizens we are so fortunate to live in a country where we have the right to vote. With this right comes the obligation and responsibility to register to vote, become informed of the candidates, and vote. You must meet these qualifications: 1) a U.S. Citizen, 2) at least 16 years old, (to vote you must be 18, but you can register at 16), 3) Not be under guardianship for mental disability, 4) Not have been convicted of buying or selling votes, and 5) Not have been convicted of a felony, or if you have, have completed your court-ordered sentence, then you may register to vote.

If you need to Register to Vote or want to Change Your Party Affiliation, follow the instructions below. If you qualify to register online, it only takes a matter of minutes, and you will be mailed your Voter Notification Card which shows you are registered.

To Register or to Change Party Affiliation use one of the methods below:

1) Voter Application Form. Available at the MVA or your local Board of Elections. If you do not have a driver’s license you can submit one of the following showing your address: a) another government issued I.D., b) paycheck stuff, c) utility bill or d) bank statement.

2) Online Voter Registration at www.elections.maryland.gov (Maryland Driver’s License required)

Absentee Voters (students, military, etc.) can also register online.

The deadline is June 5th, 2018 and rapidly approaching. Take a family member or a friend. If you don’t vote, you can’t complain!