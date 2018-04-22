Opening Reception for Exhibit Featuring Artist Laurie Cumpston

by

Indulge your sense of delight with an evening spent in the company of artist Laurie Cumpston! With nature and mythology as her inspirations, Laurie deftly wields her crow quill pen to create delicately detailed illustrative works.

On Wednesday, May 2nd from 5-7pm, Laurie will host an opening reception for her exhibit at Kent County Public Library’s Chestertown Branch. All are invited to meet the artist, be among the first to view the exhibit, and enjoy the company of other art enthusiasts.

While encompassing a range of styles and subjects, Laurie’s work is united by a sense of wonder, joy in the natural world, hints of humor, and enchanting flights of fancy.

The exhibit will remain on display throughout the month of May.

Opening Reception

Wednesday, May 2 | 5-7pm

Kent County Public Library | Chestertown Branch