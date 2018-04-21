Volunteers Make a Difference in the Lives of Women and Girls

by

The Soroptimist International of Kent and Queen Anne’s Counties gathered together for it’s 49th Annual Awards Banquet, Monday, April 16, 2018 at the Amy Lynn Ferris Center. We had 13 of our 18 members present.

Elizabeth Walters received the “Violet Richardson” award based on her community service. The “Live Your Dream” winner was Devan A. Bowser. This award is given to a female head of household, who is attending or who has been accepted into a vocational skills/training program or an undergraduate degree program. Also, 3 high school students were recognized for community service. Our winners were: Sara Collins (Kent County High School), Katrina Schmidt (Queen Anne’s High School), and Misrak Demessew (Kent Island High School).

Photo: Bottom Row, L-R: Connie Jones, Rita Kulley, and Wendy Bramble. 1st Row, L-R: Vickie Quinn, Rosalie Kuechler, Jodi Olson, Carrie Douthit, Louise Skinner, and Cindy Swicegood. Back Row, L-R: Connie Morris, Lulu Hurtt, Iris Carter, and Dominique Ellingsworth-Mohen.

The Soroptimist International of Kent and Queen Anne’s Counties is active in the community making a difference in the lives of women and girls. Our activities include: the Festival of Trees, breakfast for the homeless in the shelters, the Afternoon Delight Fashion Show and Luncheon, Designer Purse Bingo, Vendor Bingo, Paint Night, Redner’s Save A Tape receipts, Amazon Smile, Dream it, Be it, Live Your Dream, Violet Richardson, Mother’s Day flowers to nursing homes, and high school awards. Our club received the “Community Service” award from the Kent County Chamber of Commerce.

Our newest project where assistance is needed would be the Mid Shore Council on Family Violence. Our club will be working to help the women and children that have left a violent family situation. There is a need for diapers, baby wipes, gift cards for gas, gift cards for food, non-perishables, personal care items, gently used purses, Christmas wish list donations, and “Care Bags” for the children to give them comfort.

We can have a greater impact with more members. If you would like to learn more about the Soroptimist international of Kent and Queen Anne’s Counties, or if you, your organization, or business would like to donate, please call Connie at 410-708-5352 (cjones14491@gmail.com) or Louise 410-708-5301 (weasie100@yahoo.com).