Ralph F. Twilley Celebrates 40 Years with Shore United Bank

Shore United Bank, a member of Shore Bancshares community of companies, is proud to recognize Ralph Twilley for his 40 years of dedicated service. Mr. Twilley began his career with Centreville National Bank in February of 1978. Mr. Twilley joined our lending team as a loan officer and continues to serve the community through his lending expertise today. Currently, Mr. Twilley is a Vice President, Commercial Lender, focusing on meeting customers personal and commercial lending needs. His office is located at our branch in Stevensville, MD.

Ralph graduated from Salisbury State College in 2005 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration. Mr. Twilley completed Maryland Bankers School in 1982. With the goal of continuing his education, he graduated from the Maryland Executive School of Banking in 2007.

“Ralph is an exceptional member of the lending team. His knowledge and experience are an asset to the loan process for all his customers. We are fortunate to have Ralph on our team for the past 40 years,” said Heather Bacher, Market Manager of Shore United Bank.

Mr. Twilley currently serves as a board member for the Queen Anne’s County Chamber of Commerce and Mid-Shore Pro Bono. Ralph is a past board member for the Queen Anne’s County Little League, the Queen Anne’s County Free Library, and the Centreville United Methodist Church.

For more information about Shore United Bank, visit ShoreUnitedBank.com.