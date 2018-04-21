For All Seasons Awarded Three-Year CARF Accreditation

by

CARF International announced that For All Seasons has been accredited for a period of three years as an outpatient behavioral health services agency, rape crisis center, and crisis hotline responders. This accreditation decision represents the highest level of accreditation that can be awarded to an organization and shows the organization’s substantial conformance to the CARF standards. An organization receiving a three-year accreditation has put itself through a rigorous peer review process and has demonstrated to a team of surveyors during an on-site visit that its programs and services are of the highest quality, measurable, and accountable.

For All Seasons is a not-for-profit organization which offers individual and group therapy, general, child and adolescent, marriage and couples counseling, grief counseling, school-based mental health therapy, urgent care services, Rape Crisis Response, Rape Crisis Counseling and Support, 24-Hour English and Spanish Hotlines, and education and outreach programming. For more than 30 years, the agency has transformed communities on the Mid Shore by restoring the lives of children, adolescents, adults, seniors, couples, and families.

According to Beth Anne Langrell, executive director of For All Seasons, “This accreditation confirms the dedication and professionalism of our staff and the quality services we provide to the communities we serve in the five counties on the Eastern Shore. All of our clinicians and Rape Crisis Center staff are trauma certified, something the agency believes is critical to providing a full continuum of bilingual (English-Spanish) outpatient behavioral health and rape crisis services.”

CARF is an independent, nonprofit accrediting body whose mission is to promote the quality, value, and optimal outcomes of services through a consultative accreditation process that centers on enhancing the lives of the persons served. Founded in 1966 as the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities, and now known as CARF, the accrediting body establishes consumer-focused standards to help organizations measure and improve the quality of their programs and services.

For further information about For All Seasons, call 410-822-1018. For the 24-Hour Crisis Hotline, call Toll-Free: 800-310-7273.