Shrewsbury Church to Observe National Day of Prayer

by

Shrewsbury Church in cooperation with the nonprofit group National Day of Prayer will host the 30th observance of National Day of Prayer on Thursday, May 3, from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. The outdoor event will be held in Fountain Park in Chestertown, Maryland and will be held rain or shine.

This year’s theme is Unity through the bond of peace. For coordinators Joyce Jones and Jane Ganz, working on the project has already brought its own rewards. Both have been met with enthusiasm for bringing a public day of prayer to Kent County. Jones, who has participated in this event for nineteen years in her former home state of New Jersey, feels honored to bring people together here for a time of reflection, hope and healing.

The National Day of Prayer was created in 1952 by a joint resolution of Congress and signed into law by President Harry S. Truman. In 1988, the law was unanimously amended by both the House and the Senate and signed into law by President Ronald Reagan on Thursday, May 5, 1988, designating the first Thursday of May as a day of national prayer. Every president since 1952 has signed a National Day of Prayer proclamation.

All are welcome and encouraged to attend. No registration or sign-up is required. For information about Shrewsbury Church, visit their website at www.shrewsburyparish.org.