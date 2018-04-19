Mid-Shore Arts: A Quick View of ‘Beginnings’ at the Massoni

by

With fourteen artists making up the Massoni Gallery’s spring show in Chestertown entitled Beginnings, it’s pretty hard for the Spy, or anyone else for the matter, to adequately capture in words the brilliance of the new work these gifted masters on display.

We, therefore, found it helpful to once again use images and video to give our readers just a small sense of the collective magic of the art displayed to encourage visitors to drop by the High Street gallery for their own inspection to see the work of James Tatum, Elizabeth Casqueiro, Deborah Weiss, Heidi Fowler, Joe Karlik, Susan Hostetler, Blake Conroy, Katherine Allen, Marc Castelli, Alessandra Manzotti, Elizabeth DaCosta Ahern, Larry Schroth, Vicco Von Voss, and Katherine Cox.

Beginnings will close on May 4th

This video is approximately one minute in length. For more information on Massoni Art please go here