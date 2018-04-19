Garfield Center Hires Rebecca Lepter as Development Director

by

The Board of Directors and Executive Director Tess Hogans are thrilled to announce that Rebecca Lepter has joined the staff as the new Development Director at the Garfield Center for the Arts. Rebecca is coming to the theatre from For All Seasons where she served as the Director of Grants & Contracts from 2016 until this year, and from Family and Community Partnerships of Kent County, which she directed from 2010-2016.

“After reviewing all of the applicants, it was clear that Becky was the best choice because of her extensive experience working with grants and in our local community.” Says Hogans.“She has already brought her exceptional work ethic to tackle two monstrous events (Women Helping Women and Broadway by the River) which were thrown in her lap as a new hire, and she handled them magnificently.”

Garfield Center Board Vice President Judy Kohl writes, “Becky completes the final piece in the puzzle! The GCA now has a dynamic team to lead us into the next decade.”

She will be working directly under Hogans, exploring new grant opportunities and managing relationships with the organizations which currently provide general operating grants to the Garfield. She will also be coordinating the rentals, partnerships and special events that take place in the Garfield throughout the year. Lepter adds, “I am deeply honored to join the Garfield because of the role it plays in modeling innovation and progressiveness in our region. It will be a privilege and a joy to work with the exceptional staff, board and stakeholders to enhance the cultural life of our community by nurturing, celebrating, and supporting arts and artists through performing arts.”

A life-long resident of the Eastern Shore, she looks forward to moving the Garfield into a new era of growth. Rebecca lives in Sudlersville with her husband Steve and their two boys, Clark and Colin.