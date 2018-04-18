Ben Price and Cliff City at The Mainstay April 28

by

Local rising stars Ben Price and Cliff City bring their original tunes to The Mainstay! $10 online AND phone reservation/door.

Cliff City is a newly formed band of friends that practice locally in Kent County. Their music is a mix of Indie Folk and Pop. Band members are Gabriel Warner on bass, Nick Basham on drums, Alex Spry on lead guitar and bandleader Ben Price on guitar and vocals. Please join us at The Mainstay for an evening of the freshest new sounds in Kent County!

Ben Price is a high school senior who has been playing guitar, singing and writing music for most of his life. At an early age, Ben was taught by his father and has continued on to study classical Spanish guitar with Kent County’s esteemed strings teacher, Tom Anthony. Ben has played locally for First Friday events in Chestertown, at the Downrigging Festival and other town events. He will be attending Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida next year and plans to major in music production.

Nick Basham, also a high school senior, has been playing drums for seven years. He has studied with numerous master drummers and Nick’s previous band, Ricochet, has played at The Avalon (Easton, MD) and the Baltimore Soundstage. Nick plans to major in business and music next year when he enters college.

Gabriel Warner is 17 and has been playing bass guitar since 6th grade. He is a self-taught musician who has drawn most of his play style and influence from Punk and Pop Rock and has toured around Maryland with his previous band, The 47, playing multiple venues including The Baltimore Soundstage and The Fish Head Cantina.

Alex Spry has been playing guitar for 20 years. You may have caught him at (the former) Andy’s Bar, the Garfield Center for the Arts or in many of the Music in the Park performances in Chestertown.

This concert is a production of The Mainstay's Byrd's Nest featuring student work. Special thanks to The Peoples Bank for supporting young artists.The Mainstay (Home of Musical Magic) is the friendly informal storefront performing arts center on Rock Hall's old time Main Street. It is a 501(c)(3), nonprofit dedicated to the arts, serving Rock Hall, MD and the surrounding region and is committed to presenting local, regional and national level talent, at a reasonable price, in an almost perfect acoustic setting.

