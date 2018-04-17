Spy House of the Week: “On the Waterfront”

by

On my trips to Chestertown I have noticed the newer townhome buildings on the waterfront so I thought it was time to feature an alternate choice to a detached home. This two-story unit with the amenities of a private beach, walking paths, outdoor pool with bath house that Chester River Landing offers might be the answer to a single detached house.

I liked how the one-car garage was set back from the front elevation so from one direction on the street you focused on the appealing gable front with its symmetrical arrangement of the front door and windows. There was an oval accent window in the stairwell and a front porch that spanned the full width of the house that completes the curb appeal.

The vista from the front door ended in views of windows at the sunroom wing at the rear which was my favorite room. Tall windows on two sides and a fireplace opposite one window wall would invite one to linger by the fire and watch the activity on the river. The open plan of the sunroom, dining area and kitchen with a deck for dining was the hub of the house. I liked how the third side of the kitchen had no upper cabinets and the sink was located here to visually connect the kitchen to the dining and sunroom areas.

The spacious master suite was located on the ground floor. The second floor bedrooms had the bonus room of the rear deck for an expansive “bird’s eye” view of the river.

For more information about this property, contact Liddy Campbell with Cross Street Realtors at 410-708-3779 (o), 410-708-5433 (c), or liddy@csrealtors.com