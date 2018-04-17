Dem Jesse Colvin Outraises Harris in Contributions for Second Consecutive Quarter

by

Democratic candidate for Maryland’s 1st Congressional District Jesse Colvin outraised Republican incumbent Representative Andy Harris in total individual contributions over the first three months of 2018.

As reported by The Washington Post on Monday, Colvin’s fundraising over the past six months has helped turn what was once thought to be a solid red district into a competitive race.

After edging Harris by 38% in total fundraising during the last three months of 2017, Mr. Colvin continued to build momentum through the first quarter of this year, outraising Harris for the second consecutive quarter in individual contributions, which represented 99% of the contributions Colvin received. Harris, meanwhile, raised 36% of his money from national PACs, including the NRA and the Koch brothers.

“We’re focused on voters, not corporate PACs,” Colvin said in a statement about the quarter’s results. “The community we’re building around this campaign is what ensures we have a real shot at flipping this seat in November — folks from all walks of life are fed up with career politicians like Andy Harris.”

Having nearly doubled the campaign’s cash on hand, Colvin is focused on engaging as many voters as possible across the district, which is geographically one of the largest in the Mid-Atlantic region.

“Winning an election requires the tireless commitment of citizens coming together for a common cause. But it also takes resources, whether that’s printing yard signs or filling my truck up with the gas it needs to get to every corner of this district.”