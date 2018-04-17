Academy Art Museum Announces May Events

by

EXHIBITIONS

The Academy Art Museum’s exhibitions are generously supported by the Maryland State Arts Council, the Talbot County Arts Council and the Star-Democrat. Free Docent Tours are every Wednesday at 11 a.m. for all exhibitions.

AAM @ 60: The Diamond Exhibition

Part I April 21–July 8, 2018, Members’ Reception: Friday, April 20, 5:30-7:00 p.m.

In 1958, the Academy Art Museum opened its doors to the public as the Academy of the Arts. In 2018 the Museum invites all audiences to celebrate its 60th anniversary, honoring the past and celebrating the future. Program highlights include a special two-part Diamond Exhibition, representing the creative genius of artists from Europe and the United States, spanning from the seventeenth century to the present. The AAM @ 60: The Diamond Exhibition will showcase a representative range of treasures and Picasso, and selections of its holdings in other media, including painting, photography and sculpture. AAM @ 60: The Diamond Exhibition will be accompanied by a special anniversary catalogue.

New Photography: National Juried Exhibition

April 14 – July 15, 2018

Saturday, April 28, 3-4:30 p.m. – Awards Ceremony with Juror Sarah Stolfa

Photographic artists of all walks have submitted their latest works to a new national juried show at the Academy Art Museum in Easton, MD. The exhibition aims to highlight the current state of photography across a broad spectrum. Artists may submit all types of photographic works including digital, analog, alternative processes, etc.

Elizabeth Casqueiro: Entrances and Exits

April 14 –July 15, 2018

May 4, 5:30 p.m. – Artist talk on First Friday

Elizabeth Casqueiro is a visual artist who was born in England and grew up in Portugal, studying art at St. Martin’s College of Art in London, the Corcoran School of Art, and the Washington Studio School. Her work is an exploration of masked identity and taps into the playful and entertaining origins of identity through a series of works involving the action hero, the stage actor, and what she calls “the cheesy plot.” Following her fall solo gallery show in Portugal (2017), the Academy Art Museum is offering her a first solo museum exhibition in the United States.

LECTURES

Kittredge-Wilson Lecture Series

These lectures feature an exciting array of speakers who impart a diversity of perspectives on subjects such as art, architecture, history and literature.

Cost: $24 Members, Non-members $29. Pre-registration is suggested. Register online at academyartmuseum.org.

Painting for Princes: Dutch Art by Jan Baptist Weenix and Jan Weenix and book signing

Anke Van Wagenberg Senior Curator, Academy Art Museum

Friday, May 18, 2018, 6 p.m.

Anke Van Wagenberg will discuss paintings of Jan Baptist Weenix and his son Jan Weenix. These important Dutch masters and contemporaries of Rembrandt painted Italianate landscapes, portraits and still lifes. She recently finished the monographs on the father-and-son team with c. 500 entries. She is currently working on the Weenix drawings.

ARTS EXPRESS TRIPS

Longwood Gardens

Tuesday, May 8

Cost: $75 Members $90 Non-members (includes admission)

One of the world’s great gardens, Longwood’s story is one of legacy, innovation, and stewardship.

Longwood Gardens are a living expression of all that the founder, Pierre S. du Pont, found inspiring, meaningful, and beautiful. From the intricate fountain systems to the meticulous gardens to the architectural grandeur, awe-inspiring discoveries await at every turn.

ADULT CLASSES

Exploration into Intaglio Printmaking with Rosemary Cooley

Instructor: Rosemary Cooley

3-Day Workshop – May 4, 5 & 6, 2018, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Cost: $185 Members, $220 Non-members (An additional $35 materials fee paid to the instructor and includes archival paper, plates, use of studio tools and inks as well as one archival mat.)

Students will learn how to prepare film positives of their artwork, which may then be later exposed onto light sensitive photo emulsion coated steel plates, known as Solarplates. Suitable artwork includes ink wash drawings, charcoal, pen and ink drawings, photographs, and other non-copyrighted images. Everyone is welcome to see the possibilities of this interesting process. Students will examine various film positives, which they may make themselves at a copy shop onto acetate sheets, and then will bring them to class to develop the images and print them on the etching presses in the new Printmaking Studio at AAM. This workshop is for the serious printmaker, and the results will be very exciting.

Summer Mosaic Workshops for Adults and Teens

Instructor: Sheryl Southwick

2-Day Workshops: All are on Wednesdays and Thursdays

May 23 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. and May 24 from 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

June 13 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. and June 14 from 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

July 11 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. and July 12 from 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Cost: $75 Members per each 2-day workshop), $90 Non- members (plus $5 materials fee paid to instructor)

Students will learn the basics of mosaics: breaking and cutting glass and pottery, applying shards to a wooden surface with adhesives, applying grout. At the end of each workshop, the students will have a beautiful mosaic piece to take home. Goggles and gloves will be used to protect eyes and hands. Materials needed: All essential materials and tools will be provided. Students may bring in broken or chipped china or pottery and any special objects, like old jewelry. Bring a lunch.

Minimum for class is 6 and maximum is 10.

Paint Along with Diane and Sheryl

Mentors: Diane DuBois Mullaly and Sheryl Southwick

3 days: May 29-31

Tuesday – Thursday, 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Cost $95 Members, $114 Non-members

Diane and Sheryl invite all painters in any medium to paint along with them during this unique mentored outdoor painting experience. Each day the group meets at a different fabulous private property, where everyone picks a spot and starts painting. Diane and Sheryl will make rounds to each painter’s easel throughout the morning to make suggestions and give advice. They will also be painting. At about noon, the group will have lunch together, while Sheryl and Diane lead a constructive group critique of the paintings from that day. In the event of heavy rain, the group will paint indoors. Painters will find inspiration, grow their skills, and enjoy great group camaraderie – a special experience not to be missed! Bring a bag lunch except the last day, lunch is on us! www.dianeduboismullaly.com, www.sherylsouthwick.com. Minimum 10, Maximum 25.

CHILDRENS’ CLASSES

Mini Masters Academy

Mini Masters is an art-based, early enrichment program for two to four-year old children. Flexible enrollment days are offered from September through May, Monday through Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 12:00, with optional extended day until 2 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Email jhendricks@academyartmuseum.org for information and availability.

PERFORMING ARTS CLASSES

Piano & Guitar Lessons

Instructor: Raymond Remesch

Contact Instructor for further information at (410) 829-0335 or rayremesch@gmail.com

Whether your goal is to audition for a conservatory, lead your family in song during the holidays, or learn to play the music you love, a personalized music education is one of the most rewarding and enduring investments people can make for themselves or their child.

Voice Lessons

Instructor: Georgiann Gibson

Contact instructor for information at (410) 829-2525 or georgiann@atlanticbb.net.

Whether you are interested in singing with a choir, becoming a soloist, getting a lead in the high school musical or community theatre production, joining a barbershop quartet, or preparing your audition for a conservatory, good singing requires a skill set that is developed over time.

Ballroom and Latin Dance

Instructor: Amanda Showell

Contact instructor for information at (302) 377-3088 or visit dancingontheshore.com.

For additional information, visit academyartmuseum.org or call the Museum at 410-822-2787.