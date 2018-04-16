Acting Workshop for Adults at the Garfield Center

by

Adults interested in trying their hand on stage are encouraged to register for this acting workshop with Washington College’s professor emeritus of drama, Tim Maloney. Focusing on audition techniques and scene work, this six session class runs from April 30th-May 10th. Cost is $50 per person, limited to 10 participants. This workshop coincides with auditions for the Garfield’s “Short Attention Span Theatre” 10-minute play festival, giving the workshop participants a chance to try what they’ve learned.

Workshop Dates:

April 30th – 6-8pm

May 1st – 6-8pm

May 3rd – 6-7pm *SAST Auditions start at 7pm

May 7th – 6-8pm

May 8th – 6-7pm*SAST Auditions start at 7pm

May 10th – 6-8pm

The Garfield Center for the Arts is located at 210 High Street in Chestertown. Call 410-810-2060 or email thogans@garfieldcenter.org for more information.