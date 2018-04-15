The Chesapeake Chamber Music Festival on June 5 through 17

by

This year’s 33rd Annual Chesapeake Chamber Music (CCM) Festival will be held in Talbot County, MD from June 5 through June 17, 2018. Musicians from the world’s stages will perform the works of both familiar and lesser known composers from the past and present. During two music-filled weeks, artists and musical ensembles will perform nine concerts featuring a wide range of works by Beethoven, Brahms, Mozart, Mahler, Norman, Prokofiev and more. Among the 15 musicians participating in the Festival are celebrated flutist Tara Helen O’Connor and her friends who will bring the flute, violin, viola and cello together in a new exciting way. The opening concert at Christ Church in Easton will feature the works of Beethoven and Brahms, with a pre-concert commentary by Jonathan Palevsky of WBJC, and will conclude with a festive reception at Mason’s Redux 2017. The closing concert, “Stradgrass,” will highlight a new musical art form, classical music with a bluegrass twist and an array of instruments, including winds, strings, piano, and this year, a vocalist will electrify several concerts. Each concert tells a story through carefully matching composer, artist and instrument, creating something unique and memorable with each performance.

To wholly understand the dramatic effect of live chamber music, audiences must both listen and observe. After three centuries, audiences around the world are still awed by the intimacy of chamber music. As its name would suggest, chamber music was created to grace rooms rather than halls. Festival goers will enjoy returning to the smaller and more intimate venues of the Tred Avon Yacht Club, Oxford Community Center, and Academy Art Museum, as well as Easton’s Christ Church and Trinity Cathedral. The spacious Avalon Theatre will feature the 2018 Chamber Music Competition Winner as part of its special concert during Week Two.

Sponsors of this year’s Festival include the Talbot County Arts Council and the Maryland State Arts Council. Additional generous financial support from corporate, public and private benefactors enables Chesapeake Music to offer affordable tickets for Festival concerts and recitals; open rehearsals are free to the general public. Tickets go on sale in April 2018. For additional information, visit www.ChesapeakeMusic.org or call 410 819-0380. Experience the Extraordinary at Chesapeake Music’s 2018 Chamber Music Festival.