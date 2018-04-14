Spring Arts Celebration at Kent School

by

The Visual and Performing Arts program at Kent School will be in the spotlight at the opening of the Spring Arts Celebration on April 25. The public is invited to attend a Chorus performance, hear selections from the upcoming Eighth Grade Musical, Shrek, Jr. and view the All School Art Show. The opening performance begins at 6:00 pm and admission is free. Following the performance, guests are invited to view art on display throughout the school. Light refreshments will be served.

Nancy Mugele, Head of Kent School said, “A rich and diverse visual and performing arts curriculum is essential to the fulfillment of our mission which is to guide children in reaching their potential for academic, artistic, athletic and moral excellence. Our Spring Arts Celebration is a testament to that commitment.” Music teacher, Kate Bennett has been working with students in every grade level at Kent School to prepare for the event. Lower School students will sing and third grade students will play recorders. Following those grade specific performances, the Kent School Chorus, an after-school program which is open to students from grades three through eight will perform. Following the Chorus performance, members for the Eighth Grade will perform a song from their upcoming musical, Shrek, Jr. Performance dates for Shrek, Jr, are May 11 and 12 at 7:30 pm. This performance is also free and the public is invited to attend.

Examples of student artwork from Preschool through Grade 8 will be on display throughout the halls of the school. Guests are invited to view the art following the musical performances. The Visual Arts curriculum at Kent School covers a wide array of media, themes, and subjects. Student work will include ceramics, mobiles, sculpture, painting, charcoal and more. Art class is frequently integrated with language arts, social studies, science or history classes. Pat Parkhurst, Art Teacher at Kent School said, “I really enjoy collaborating with my colleagues and I intentionally bring topics from history, science and literature into art. Students have a more meaningful understanding of what may inspire artists or styles of art. We know from our mind, brain and education science research, that this multi-modality teaching inspires deeper learning for all students.”

Mugele continued, “We are proud to highlight our students’ accomplishments in the arts. We truly believe that creative thought and creative problem solving are skills that must be cultivated for success as our students move into higher learning and future careers. Secondly, the connections made by students through our interdisciplinary approach to arts integration enhances learning.”

For more information about the Arts Celebration at Kent School, visit www.kentschool.org or call 410-778-4100 ext. 110. Kent School, located in historic Chestertown, MD is an independent day school serving children from Preschool through Grade 8. The School’s mission is to guide our students in realizing their potential for academic, artistic, athletic, and moral excellence. Our school’s family-oriented, supportive, student-centered environment fosters the growth of honorable, responsible citizens for our country and our diverse world.