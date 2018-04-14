Community Foundation Hosts Workshop

by

On April 6, Mid-Shore Community Foundation hosted 130 executive directors and board members from the five-county area at Chesapeake College for a CEO/Board workshop. The workshop was led by Chuck V. Loring of Ft. Lauderdale and Indianapolis-based Loring, Sternberg & Associates, which provides fundraising and governance consulting services to nonprofits. Mr. Loring is also a Senior Governance Consultant for BoardSource.

Mr. Loring was invited back after receiving rave reviews at a similar event hosted by MSCF last September. “Part of our mission is to provide education opportunities for the non-profit organizations in the community,” said Robbin Hill, MSCF Chief Program Officer. “A workshop of this type is cost prohibitive for many individual organizations and we are happy to be able to make it available to them. We offer a variety of programs but what we kept hearing at the end of the September workshop was, please bring him back!”

The first part of the program focused on governance issues such as building an effective board, legal and fiduciary responsibilities of the board, common pitfalls that impact board effectiveness and trends impacting the non-profit sector. The second half of the program focused on current trends in philanthropic fundraising, the importance of donor cultivation and stewardship, how board members can be great fundraisers without asking for money, and why legacy giving is the future of philanthropy.

Once again, Mr. Loring received rave reviews. “This was a unique opportunity for directors and board members to evaluate their board against the standards considered best practices for nonprofit boards,” said Moorhead Vermilye, President of the Board of CASA of the Mid-Shore.

Mid-Shore Community Foundation offers at least two training opportunities for nonprofits each year. The next program will be in the Fall.