Senior Capstone Exhibition 2018 at the Kohl Gallery

The Kohl Gallery is pleased to announce the Senior Capstone Exhibition 2018, which features the work of graduating seniors in the Department of Art and Art History and opens with a reception on April 19.

“The Breadth Between” features the Senior Capstone Projects of seven seniors, whose art presents topics ranging from gender politics to cityscapes, and from visualizing inner emotions to investigating the absurd.

Seniors Morgan Bench, Annie Grosscup, Julie Lazer, Austin Maddux, Andrew Poe, Anna Watts, and Qinxuan Zhang, will be on hand from 4-6 p.m. on April 19 to welcome guests to the Kohl Gallery and to talk about their work. The public is welcome.

Breadth is often considered a range or area of knowledge or ability held by a person, but it may also be varied qualities spread between different individuals. This is certainly true for the diversity of gestures and objects made in this exhibition.The title for this exhibition was left unfinished as a gesture of inclusion toward viewers who are considered active participants, extending new meanings and interpretations of what each person has presented.

For more information, please contact Renee van der Stelt, interim director, Kohl Gallery, at rvanderstelt2@washcoll.edu.

