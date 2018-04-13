Kart Hosts 2nd Annual Golf Tournament

by

The Kent Association of Riding Therapy (KART) is hosting its 2nd Annual KART KLASSIC Golf Tournament at Back Creek Golf Club in Middletown, DE on Friday, April 27, 2018 at 1 PM.

The event is one of their major fundraisers to support their program which provides horseback riding therapy to children and adults with special needs, including some wheel chair bound riders from Camp Fairlee, an Easter Seals camp servicing Delaware and Maryland’s Eastern Shore. Riding therapy benefits can be seen as the riders have increased self-esteem, self-confidence, coordination, balance, focus, and physical improvements.

Funds raised by the KART KLASSIC will be used to purchase necessary adaptive equipment, including safety certified helmets for the riders. Last year the funds were used toward the investment in a mechanical lift used to help wheelchair bound riders mount their horses.

The first tournament attracted over 65 players and KART hopes to significantly grow that number this year. Back Creek Golf Club was voted as Delaware’s Today Magazine’s Best Public Golf Course in 2017, First State Favorites 2017, and the Best Restaurant in Middletown 2017. It’s an opportunity to golf at an award winning venue while supporting KART.

To register or become a sponsor, visit KART’s website at www.kentridingtherapy.org or contact Theresa Snyder at 410-870-5596 or kentridingtherapy@gmail.com.

KART is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and United Way Agency.