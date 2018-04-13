Julian Brezon’s Deep Light Ensemble at The Mainstay April 22

by

Baltimore Saxophonist and Peabody graduate student brings his jazz sextet to The Mainstay! $15 online AND phone reservation/door.

Welcome to Peabody at The Mainstay! This new concert series presents some of the most exciting young musicians attending the Peabody Conservatory and is sponsored by the Hedgelawn Foundation. This Sunday we present The Julian Brezon Deep Light Ensemble.

Saxophonist and composer Julian Brezon brings a fresh ear to the world of modern creative music, drawing upon literary works and visual art to lend his compositions a singular character. Thanks to his mother’s career as a painter and his late father’s massive and diverse record collection, Brezon was exposed to music and art ranging from A Love Supreme and Saxophone Colossus, to the paintings of Pierre Bonnard and Edward Hopper at a young age. This rich world of sound and color has helped Brezon develop a nuanced ear, which lends his compositions a rare synthesis of introspection and listenability.

Brezon has performed his original music at venues across Maryland and his forthcoming debut album, The Deep Light, represents the honing of several years’ worth of compositions for jazz sextet. A wide interest in varied styles of music has led Brezon to explorations in freely improvised music, blues, punk, and rock music with various groups in the Baltimore area.

Brezon will complete a Graduate Performance Diploma at the Peabody Conservatory in May, where he studied with renowned saxophonist Gary Thomas and trumpeter Alex Norris.

The Mainstay (Home of Musical Magic) is the friendly informal storefront performing arts center on Rock Hall’s old time Main Street. It is a 501(c)(3), nonprofit dedicated to the arts, serving Rock Hall, MD and the surrounding region and is committed to presenting local, regional and national level talent, at a reasonable price, in an almost perfect acoustic setting. Information and advance ticket sales are available on the Mainstay’s website http://www.mainstayrockhall.org.

