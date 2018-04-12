The Academy Opens the Door for World-Class Photography this Spring

by

There are, no doubt, countless numbers of Mid-Shore photography lovers who hoped this day would come. Recently, the Academy Art Museum doubled down on their goal to build up their commitment to the growing world of fine art photography by offering their first national juried show this April.

With prize awards ranging from “Best in Show” at $1,000, and second and third prizes at $500 and $250, this competition yielded the kind of response the Academy was hoping for. Over 1,800 images were submitted and will be judged by one of the best photographers in the country today.

Sarah Stolfa, who leads the Philadelphia Photo Arts Center, is a working fine-art photographer and educator herself. She has an MFA in Photography from Yale University School of Art. In addition to teaching at PPAC, Stolfa has taught at the Yale University Art Gallery, the Whitney Museum of American Art, the University of Delaware and Drexel University. She currently teaches at the University of Pennsylvania.

The Spy spoke to Anke Van Wagenberg, the chief curator at the Museum, to talk about this unique competition and found some examples of some of winning entries yesterday before the exhibition opens on April 14 and will close July 15, 2018.

