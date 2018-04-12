Good Stuff: Garfield’s Annual Gala Raises $15,000

by

This past Friday the Garfield Center for the rts held their annual gala fundraiser, “Broadway by the River.” Hosted by New York’s drag queen sensation, Marti Gould Cummings (formerly of Kennedyville) brought Broadway stars to Chestertown for an evening of intimate performances and conversations. Christine Dwyer from Wicked and Rent, Marty Thomas from Wicked, Xanadu and the Secret Garden, and Katrina Dideriksen from the Voice, Hairspray and Finding Neverland, all performed, while Blake Allen accompanied on the piano.

The evening was a resounding success, raising $7,000 for the Garfield’s programming in ticket sales, and an additional $8,700 to fund Playmakers and MUSICAMP, the Garfield’s summer camps for children ages 8-15.

Photos by Jeff Weber