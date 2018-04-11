ShoreRivers Hosts “State of the Rivers” Series Across the Shore

by

ShoreRivers is pleased to invite the community to a series of five State of the Rivers presentations during April and May (offered at different locations for the convenience of our public). ShoreRivers will unveil its 2017 Report Cards for the Choptank, Chester, Miles, Wye, and Sassafras Rivers, as well as Eastern Bay, and lead informative discussions about the results. River Report Cards analyze the data from our extensive water quality monitoring during 2017. Admission to each event is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served.

Our Report Cards reflect data collected at hundreds of sites by our scientists, Riverkeepers, and dozens of trained volunteers. The presentations will provide an opportunity for the community to learn about the health, trends, and challenges of our local waterways and how the most recent grades compare to those from previous years.Distinguished keynote speakers will enhance the programs. Our Riverkeepers and staff will also discuss new initiatives being undertaken in 2018, including the new RiverWatch real-time water quality online platform.

STATE OF THE RIVERS SERIES . . .

MILES, WYE AND CHOPTANK RIVERS—Saint Michaels

Keynote Speaker: Senator Chris Van Hollen

April 20, 5:00pm

Sponsored by the Inn at Perry Cabin by Belmond

Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum, Small Boat Shed

213 N. Talbot Street

CHOPTANK RIVER—Cambridge

Keynote Speaker: Jay Lazar, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)

April 26, 5:30pm

Robbins Heritage Center, 1003 Greenway Drive

CHESTER RIVER—Chestertown

Keynote Speaker: John Seidel, Director of Center for Environment & Society

April 26, 5:15pm

Washington College, Hynson Lounge, 300 Washington Avenue

SASSAFRAS RIVER—Cecilton

Keynote Speaker: Nick DiPasquale, former EPA Director of Chesapeake Bay Program

May 3, 7:00pm

Cecilton Fire Department, 110 E. Main Street

WYE AND CHESTER RIVERS AND EASTERN BAY—Grasonville

Speakers: Miles-Wye Riverkeeper Elle Bassett and Chester Riverkeeper Tim Trumbauer

May 16, 5:30pm

Chesapeake Bay Environmental Center, 600 Discover Lane

For more information, visit shorerivers.org or contact Eleanor Nelson at 443.385.0511 or eleanor@shorerivers.org.

ShoreRivers protects and restores Eastern Shore waterways through science-based advocacy, restoration, and education. We work collaboratively with our community yet maintain an uncompromising and independent voice for clean rivers and the living resources they support.