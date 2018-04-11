Organist Parker Ramsay Performs at Emmanuel Church April 13

by

Parker Ramsay will be giving an organ Concert on April 13, 2018 7:30 p.m. at Emmanuel Church.

Ramsey is known in the United States, Europe and Asia both as an accomplished soloist and accompanist, having been the first American selected to serve as Organ Scholar at King’s College, Cambridge. Born to musician parents in Nashville, Tennessee, Parker maintains a lively interest in the interactions between music and society, running a blog about the life of a working musician and student in New York City (www.harpingon.live). He currently serves as Organist and Choirmaster at Christ & Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church, New York City.

In 2014, Parker was awarded First Prize at the Sweelinck International Organ Competition (NL). He has performed in venues including the Concertgebouw in Amsterdam, Washington National Cathedral, Princeton University Chapel, the National Center for the Performing Arts in Beijing, and the Kimmel Center in Philadelphia. Festival appearances have included the Gergiev Festival in Rotterdam, the Dubrovnik Summer Music Festival, the Cambridge Summer Music Festival, the Cambridge New Music Project, and the 2012 American Guild of Organists National Convention, premiering a newly commissioned work by Diana Burrell.

Parker is currently pursuing a master’s degree in harp performance at the Juilliard School where he studies with Nancy Allen. Prior to his studies in New York City, he served as Organ Scholar at King’s College, Cambridge, serving under the direction of Stephen Cleobury, whilst undertaking undergraduate studies in history. His tenure as organ scholar included two international tours, four recordings, as well as numerous television and radio broadcasts, including the service of Nine Lessons and Carols on December 24, 2012. In addition to accompanying the choir of King’s College, Parker has also had the opportunity to play for the Royal School of Church Music America summer programs, and has accompanied choirs such as the Vienna Boys Choir. Following his tenure at Cambridge, Parker went on to complete at master’s degree in historical performance at Oberlin Conservatory, where he studied organ with James David Christie and harpsichord with Webb Wiggins and Lisa Crawford

Tickets $20 at the door ($5 for students). For more Info call Emmanuel Church, 101 N. Cross St. Tel: 410-778-3477