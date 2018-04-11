Kent County Teacher Awarded Educator of the Year

by

The National Association of Private Special Education Centers (NAPSEC) recently announced Benedictine teacher Lorraine Slama as the recipient of this year’s Educator of the Year award.

As a national association, NAPSEC includes schools from across the country, all serving students and/or adults with special needs. This is the first time a Benedictine teacher has won this award.

Recognizing excellence and innovation in meeting the needs of children with special needs, the selection of the Educator of the Year award includes teachers and supervisors of a NAPSEC member program.

Slama has worked as a special educator at Benedictine for nearly 30 years, honing her skills as an educator through a life-long learning approach. She is best known for sharing her varied talents and enthusiasm with students. Those talents range from juggling to photography and preforming arts; which she has developed into recreational programs at the school. She has also developed relaxation programs using Tai Chi and planned individualized sensory programs.She gives students real-world learning and work opportunities with the student and staff operated Healthy Way Café.

“She goes beyond her day to day lesson planning, “said Benedictine Education Director Julie Hickey. “While that’s not unusual at Benedictine – Lorraine has done it for 30 years, and done it successfully. She has benefited hundreds of students in and out of the classroom.”

Outside of the classroom, Slama organizes Benedictine Spirit Week activities, leads holiday parades and coordinates talent shows and is always a mentor to others.

“She has inspired countless coworkers leading so many to advance their careers in the world of special education,” said Hickey.” Her passion is contagious and her energy is never-ending.”

The award was presented to Lorraine Slama at the NAPSEC annual Leadership Conference held in San Antonio, where the Benedictine School also earned Accreditation from The National Commission for the Accreditation of Special Education Services (NCASES).

