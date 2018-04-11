DCKC Meeting: ShoreRivers

by

The Democratic Club of Kent County is pleased to announce that our speakers for the April 19 meeting of the club will be Isabel Hardesty, Regional Director, Chester and Sassafras, and Tim Trumbauer, Chester Riverkeeper, both of the recently formed ShoreRivers organization. ShoreRivers is a nonprofit organization working to improve the health of Eastern Shore waterways through science-based advocacy, restoration, and education. It was created in 2017 when the Chester River Association, Midshore Riverkeeper Conservancy, and Sassafras River Association merged.For more information, visit shorerivers.org

The public is invited to attend this meeting and learn more about this new organization and about how we can all get more involved in protecting our local rivers. The meeting takes place on the evening of Thursday, April 19, at O’Connor’s Pub, 844 High St., Chestertown – doors open at 5:30 pm for a meal and social time – main program starts at 7:00 pm.