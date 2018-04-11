CBEC to host Mid-Eastern Shore Volunteer Fair April 19

by

A group of nonprofit organizations on the mid-shore have teamed up to organize the first-ever volunteer fair scheduled for Thursday, April 19 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Chesapeake Bay Environmental Center, 600 Discovery Lane in Grasonville. This is a free event and open to the public.

The volunteer fair will be held in conjunction with National Volunteer Week, as an effort to encourage people to lend their time, talent, voice and support to causes they care about in their community. Attendees will enjoy live music, refreshments and the opportunity to connect, one-on-one, with nonprofit organizations that represent diverse community services on the mid-shore.

Throughout the event, each participating organization will have an opportunity for a “pop-up” presentation to briefly explain their mission and its impact on the community, in addition to sharing what volunteer opportunities are available.

“We are seeing an increase in volunteer needs from organizations across the mid-shore, fueling our desire to collaborate with one another,” said Courtney Williams, manager of volunteer and professional services, Compass Regional Hospice. “Our hope is to share the missions of our organizations with the public and meet people who are also passionate about the work that we do.”

Julia Schultz, guest services coordinator, Pecometh Camp and Retreat Ministries, adds “This is a great chance for individuals to meet with local organizations and learn about the many ways they can use their skill sets to make a difference in their own community.”

Participating organizations include Character Counts!, Chesapeake Bay Environmental Center, Compass Regional Hospice, Crossroads Community, Animal Welfare League, Haven Ministries and Pecometh Camp and Retreat Ministries and several more.

For more information or to reserve a table for your organization, free of charge, contact Courtney Leigh, volunteer and adult education coordinator, Chesapeake Bay Environmental Center, 443-262-2032, cleigh@bayrestoration.org. Volunteer coordinators interested in future networking opportunities with this collaborative group, contact Courtney Williams, manager of volunteer and professional services, Compass Regional Hospice, 443-262-4112, cwilliams@compassregionalhospi ce.org.